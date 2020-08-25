Just In
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Mugdha Godse’s Resplendent Sarees Are What We Want To Invest In
Fashion actress Mugdha Godse looked stunning and gorgeous in her sarees. The actress wore elegant numbers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The supermodel wore sarees that were crafted to occasion and seemed ideal for any formal occasion. We also loved her styling and have decoded her looks for you. Take a look at her saree game, which will surely leave you inspired.
Mugdha Godse's Grey And Red Saree
The gorgeous actress wore an understated saree that came from the label, Uttariya and her saree was impeccably-draped. It was a grey-toned saree that was accentuated by yellow and red subtle patterns. The striped golden, blue, and red upped her saree look and it was beautifully patterned and she paired her saree with a half-sleeved red blouse. The blouse colour-blocked her saree and Mugdha accessorised her look with stunning elaborate jhumkis. Her jewellery was from Padmashree Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a red bindi. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
Mugdha Godse's Blue And Silver Floral Saree
Mugdha Godse looked amazing in her blue and silver saree, which she wore for the puja. The actress sported a khadi Benarasi saree, which was by Karagiri. Her saree was light blue in colour and enhanced by pink floral motifs and green leaves. Her saree was highlighted by silver zari border, which was intricately done and she teamed her saree with a half-sleeved silver textured blouse that matched with the border of her saree. She notched up her ethnic avatar with a heavy pearl and gold neckpiece. She also wore a heavy nath, and elaborate earrings. The pearl necklace came from the label, Quills and Spills. The makeup was enhanced by contoured pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a black bindi. The neat bun completed her look.
So, which saree of Mugdha Godse's did you like more? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Mugdha Godse's Instagram