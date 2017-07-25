EXCLUSIVE PHOTOSHOOT: Mubarakan Lead Cast Slayed In Style

Athiya Shetty

Athiya wore a Urvashi Kaur signature tent dress from SEYYAH collection. The dress looked extremely pretty on Athiya as she flaunted it during the shoot. The attire had an Elizabethan era feel and it added on to the look's elegance.

Athiya wore the dress with a waist belt to emphasize on the ruffled embroidery. She looked amazing!