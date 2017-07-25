EXCLUSIVE PHOTOSHOOT: Mubarakan Lead Cast Slayed In Style

The star cast of Mubarakan went for a recent promotional photoshoot for their upcoming movie which is scheduled to be released this Friday. Actors Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz and Arjun Kapoor were part of the photoshoot and they all looked pretty good.
Athiya Shetty
Athiya wore a Urvashi Kaur signature tent dress from SEYYAH collection. The dress looked extremely pretty on Athiya as she flaunted it during the shoot. The attire had an Elizabethan era feel and it added on to the look's elegance.
Athiya wore the dress with a waist belt to emphasize on the ruffled embroidery. She looked amazing!
Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana looked fabulous as she posed for the Mubarakan photoshoot, wearing a pair of Zara separates. The look was pretty classy with a pink and white cold-shoulder shirt and black palazzos. She wore the look with a belt.
She paired with accessories from the Anomaly series designed by Anam.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun was posing for the photoshoot in Delhi, wearing an olive green Zara shirt and pastel pink Scotch tee which he wore with a pair of Diesel jeans. He looked too handsome in the look and the pairing up of Taylor Morris shades and Lanvin shoes took the attire to another level, making the style book perfect.
