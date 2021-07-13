ENGLISH

    Toofan Promotions: Mrunal Thakur’s Party Dresses Are Worth An Investment; Pick Your Favourite

    Mrunal Thakur has been oozing party vibes with her latest set of ensembles. For the recent promotional rounds of Toofan, the actress wore two party-perfect outfits and was styled by Tanya Ghavri. So, let's decode her ensembles for some fashion inspiration, which had all our attention.

    Mrunal Thakur's Tie And Dye Dress

    Mrunal Thakur wore a collared dress that was full-sleeved and featured overlapping details. Her dress was from the label Linetribe and it was a jacket dress from the brand. Splashed in the shades of blue, Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in her attire and paired it with black pencil heels from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with chic earrings from Noupelle. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow. The impeccable side-parted bun completed her look.

    Mrunal Thakur's Pink And Black Dress

    The Super 30 actress flaunted a round-necked midi dress that was accentuated by pleats and dipped in pink hue with black-toned abstract stripes. The dress was belted and came from the label, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet. She spruced up her look with modern gold hoops that came from the label, Raf Fine Jewelry. She also wore textured black heels from the House of Prisca. The makeup was marked by muted-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was light and Mrunal rounded out her look with middle-parted space buns.

    So, which attire and look of Mrunal Thakur did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photographer Courtesy: The Tilted LensTM

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 15:04 [IST]
