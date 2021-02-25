Mouni Roy Will Totally Convince You To Flaunt A Pretty Floral Saree At Taj Mahal Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yes, we all want to drape a saree and visit Taj Mahal after seeing Mouni Roy looking stunning in her saree at Taj Mahal. The Gold actress exuded vintage vibes with her gorgeous saree and like always inspired us to step up our fashion game. So, let's talk about her saree look that totally won us.

So, Mouni Roy wore a beautiful Picchika by Urvashi Sethi saree and made us want to update our wardrobe with this exquisite saree. It was a hand-painted dull rose pure silk organza saree with saffron roses enhancing the saree. The saree featured hand-embroidered gota and had her name painted on it. Mouni teamed it with a sleeveless blouse that went well with her saree. She paired her saree with embellished silver juttis.

She took to her Instagram feed to share her saree moment and wrote, "like a solitary tear suspended on the cheek of time, an artistically expressed love....#tajmahal. Had saved this lovely saree for some place nice, what more wonderful than this magnificent giant of love & architecture. Thank you @picchika for this beautiful saree & adding my name to your beautiful print !!! LOVE!"

Styled by Nidhi Kurda Khurana, she upped her look with intricate gold jhumkis. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. Mouni Roy looked pretty and also what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram