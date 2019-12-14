Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, Tahira Kashyap, And Tabu Slayed It In Their Edgy Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, Tahira Kashyap, and Tabu recently attended the Audible Suno App event recently. The four looked glamourous and gave us fashion goals. Their outfits were edgy and absolutely individualistic like them. So, let's decode the outfits of these four amazing women and find out, who looked the best.

Mouni Roy Mouni Roy looked stunning in her dress that came from the label, Deme. It was the brand's tie-dye net dress, which was full-sleeved and figure-flattering. Her dress was accentuated by textured patterns and extraordinary muted hue. It featured a deep side slit and Mouni paired her dress with complementing strappy sandals. Her styling was minimally done by Rishika Devnani. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait wowed us with a colour-blocked outfit. The Sacred Games actress wore a dress, which came from the label, BCBGMAXAZRIA. It was a black and white attire with an overlapping bodice and structural ruffled silhouette, which featured a deep side slit. Kubbra teamed her attire with shimmery black pumps. She accessorised her look with quirky rings and earrings from Curio Cottage. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and subtle kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The bun rounded out her avatar. Tahira Kashyap Tahira Kashyap also graced the event in her glamourous attire. She wore a strapless black dress that was contrasted by metallic blue short dress. Her attire was marked by a side slit and she paired it with black sandals. She notched up her look with delicate earrings and upped her avatar with her signature glasses. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The short wavy hairdo completed her look. Tabu Tabu looked amazing in her attire that could have intimidated with seasoned fashionistas. She wore a layered golden and black gown with flared silhouette. It was a full-sleeved attire that was elevated by golden stripes. Tabu also kept her jewellery game light and just spruced up her avatar with elegant earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

We loved Tahira Kashyap's avatar the most but Tabu also looked very impressive. Whose outfit you liked the most? Let us know that.