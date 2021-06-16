Celebrating Pride: Monica Dogra From ALTBalaji's The Married Woman Gives Styling Tips To Ace This Month! Bollywood Wardrobe Staff

Monica Dogra, who played Peeplika, a pansexual character in ALTBalaji's The Married Woman, romanced a woman on the screen. The series was an engaging tale of love beyond gender, and Monica received rave reviews for her performance. While in the series, she gave us amazing fashion moments, she is also a fashionista, off-screen. Just a glance through her Instagram and you'd know that Monica can rock any look. Monica's Instagram feed boasts her strong fashion game. From slaying a short dress to donning a saree, the actress and singer gives us oodles of fashion goals. And since it's Pride Month and we are absolutely in awe of Monica's fashion game, we thought of asking her 5 ways to style yourself for Pride Month. Well, who better than her!

1. Vibrant Is The Vibe

I think Pride Month is about colors. So, go and experiment with hues. Wear vibrant, flashy clothes, if you are comfortable with them. Not that you need a month to wear vibrant colors, but this month, no one will complain.

Photographer Courtesy: Diego Osorio (OSO)

2. Play With Rainbow

While people crib about the rainbow washes, I certainly don't. Go all rainbow if you'd like. I recently saw someone wearing rainbow earrings, and I loved them. So, if you want to accessorise yourself with the colors of the rainbow, then don't hesitate at all. Play with accessories.

3. Go Androgynous

Okay, I'm not forcing you to do this, but if you are comfortable with genderless clothes. Right from a genderless shirt or genderless pants, the androgynous outfits are in-vogue and will make you stand out from the crowd. It's also, in a way accepting yourself completely. My character in ALTBalaji's The Married Woman also donned a few androgynous outfits. And yes, it is risqué, but what's the fun if you aren't experimenting.

Photographer Courtesy: Diego Osorio (OSO)

4. Get Yourself Masks

I don't know if parades are happening or not, but in whichever part of the globe you are, and if there is a parade happening, make sure you take your masks. However, ditch the mundane mask for this month, at least. I've been in awe of printed masks of late and even the neon ones. They are fancy, and they also make sure you are safe.

Photographer Courtesy: Gary Taylor

5. Printed Wear

As I mentioned, printed masks reminded me of printed wear. Whether it's a short skirt, a shirt, or even a T-shirt, the suitable print never goes wrong. Pick the print that you, vibe the most with, and you've got a look for yourself.

Well, these are the five tips from Monika. On the work front, it was recently announced that Monica will be seen in the next season of The Married Woman. ALTBalaji has renewed the show for a second season. The show will also star Ridhi Dogra alongside Monica as the lead.

If you have not watched the first season of The Married Woman, go watch it right away on the ALTBalaji app!

Cover Photographer Courtesy: John Dill