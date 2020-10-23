Mirzapur 2: Shweta Tripathi Aka Golu Gupta's Fuss-free Wardrobe In The Season 2 Of Mirzapur Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With the second edition of Mirzapur, the Amazon Prime series showed us a different side of the character, Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi). Her character in Mirzapur 2 received mixed reviews because of the sudden transformation. Golu, in the first part of Mirzapur, is seen mostly as a studious, happy-go-lucky character with cheeky one-liners. However, in the second part, her character is a stark contrast; her character is vengeful and feisty. If she has books and pens in the first instalment of the series, the second part of Mirzapur forces her to hold guns. While Golu's character might have had transformation owing to her circumstances, her wardrobe is almost the same but with striking differences.

So, in the first season, her closet featured simple salwar suits with dupattas, which were absolutely understated in comparison with her sister Sweety Gupta's (Shriya Pilgaonkar) salwar suits. If her sister Sweety wore bright outfits that exuded her lively exuberant side, Golu of Mirzapur season 1 keeps it muted probably because she is not all out there, is a lot restrained, and prefers the company of books over men. However, she loved Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) in the season one and they both were alike for their fondness of books but Bablu Pandit gets killed in the first instalment of Mirzapur by Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu Sharma). Fueled by anger and sadness, Golu transforms herself and in the second season of the Prime series, Golu is not quite the dupatta-clad quiet girl.

She wants to avenge the death of Bablu Pandit and Sweety Gupta and so she gets a gun-training by Guddu Pandit, Bablu's brother (Ali Fazal). Her wardrobe in the second season is much more fuss-free. Golu is seen wearing kurtis with jeans, muted tones of course and in a few of the scenes, she even dresses up in a sleeveless top paired with denims, a bold outfit for Mirzapur sensibilities. Her hair is cut shorter to enhance her character's appeal and the look is makeup-free. Shweta Tripathi aka Golu of Mirzapur 2 somewhere reminded us of Arya Stark of Game of Thrones. Her character is also one of the prime and the most searched characters of Mirzapur 2. Darshan Jalan is the costume designer of Mirzapur 2.

Courtesy: Stills From Mirzapur Season 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime