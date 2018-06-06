Mindy Kaling's 'Sanskaari-Meets-Sexy' Gown By Prabal Gurung Just Ruined Our Day

'The Mindy Project' star, Mindy Kaling is so in the news again. This dusky diva has made it big in Hollywood and now she is one of the casts in Ocean's 8 along with prolific actresses, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and more.

While she is doing awesome on-screen, we were disappointed to see her off-screen. Yes, Mindy turned out to be a major fashion disaster. She made it to our "#ootd" (outrageous outfit of the day). The actress looked everything short of stunning in an embellished Prabal Gurung gown. And we were like, 'Oh no Mindy! Bad Choice!'

We didn't like her look at all! Her black liquid chiffon and hand-embroidered micro-sequin dress looked drab on her. We don't know what she was thinking. Her attire, which featured a matching sequinned sash, seemed as if it was created for somebody else. Firstly, her armpit area was clearly protruding and then the outfit didn't complement her body shape.

We thought that particularly on her the gown would have looked slightly better, sans the cape. To make the overall effect worse, Mindy's makeup artist did a poor job. Why did she choose to wear this oily heavy makeup, we have no idea. Her maroon lip shade was "yikes". We wish the diva kept her makeup nude and dewy.

And on top of it, if she opted for this fierce avatar, then why did she slouch? Her body language didn't complement her look. She looked like a sweet girl sporting a bold dress. Yes, Mindy wasn't able to pull off this attire.

It seemed as if she wanted to look both 'sanskaari' and 'sexy' but she ended up looking nothing. You can't mix the two extreme traits and then feel that you can rock it.

The only thing that we loved about her look was her meticulously placed Cartier jewellery. Mindy Kaling, we hope you don't become the worst dressed again. We love you, but your avatar was so uninspiring.