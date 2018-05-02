Mehendi To Bidaai, How We Want Sonam To Look

An official statement by the Kapoor family confirms that Sonam will be marrying her beau, Anand Ahuja on 8th of May. So, with barely a few days left for the ceremony to start, her ensembles for the wedding and other related functions have still not been revealed. As if!

We all are aware of the fact that Sonam has sported everything right from vintage ethnic attires to breezy traditional wears on a myriad occasions.

It becomes very difficult to ascertain what look she would be sporting on her D-Day. Will she play safe or push the boundaries?

Whatever it would be, Sonam most definitely would let her clothes do the talking. So, it is no surprise that she will leave us totally starstruck.

However, the speculation doesn't end here, we still have this nagging voice inside our head that says, "How is Sonam going to look?"

So, we have handpicked our favourite Sonam-ethnic looks and we believe that she could be channeling a style in tune with her previous apperarances.

For The Mehendi/Sangeet

We want Sonam to show her fun side on the mehendi day by sporting a traditional-contemporary fusion wear. She could don an Anamika Khanna or Masaba for this occasion. As for the makeup, we would love if Sonam keeps it dewy with a touch of pink. She can accentuate her look by wearing minimal jewellery or maybe no jewellery at all!

For The Haldi

For haldi, we want the gorgeous diva to wear a vibrant traditional-meets-modern attire and set the stage on fire. She should go jewellery-free on this day; carry a casual look marked by side swept tresses, and wear subtle makeup.

For The Reception

Reception can have Sonam sporting two extreme looks. We would love if the fashion icon either sports a princess-like pastel shade gown or bring out that dramatic show-stopping avatar. For this soiree, she can do a smokey eye makeup with a bold lip shade and wear a light but contemporary jewellery.

For The Wedding

It is rumoured that Sonam will be wearing Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her wedding. But those are after all rumours, right? She very well could choose Anita Dongre or Manish Malhotra or Sabyasachi, or the designer that we are least expecting. So, be it any designer or sari or lehenga, we have a feeling that she will stick to the traditional roots on the 8th of this month.

A statement jewellery piece will not take away the effect of her dress, so we would like to see Sonam following the adage, 'less is more' for her wedding.

Que sera sera, but for sure she would be setting some major wedding-wear trends post her marriage!