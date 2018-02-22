COPY-CAT: Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Copied Jhanvi Kapoor's Diwali Look For LSA 2018

Remember the beautiful actress from Sanam Teri Kasam? Yes, we are talking about the super-pretty Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. She attended the Lux Style Awards 2018 in Pakistan last night, wearing a super-pretty lehenga from the Indian designer Manish Malhotra's couture.
And actress Jhanvi Kapoor had worn the same lehenga for Diwali 2017 celebrations.
The Pop-Colour Lehenga
The lehenga had beautiful pop-coloured floral embellishments over a mesh background. Mawra's lehenga had a matching ruffled tulle dupatta. She matched diamond rings along with the look, looking gorgeous as ever.
She used a nude makeup over her face and baby pink lips to make the look prettier.
Jhanvi Kapoor's Same Ensemble For Diwali
Mawra's gorgeous LSA 2018 outfit reminds us of Jhanvi Kapoor who wore the same Manish Malhotra lehenga for Diwali 2017 celebrations. She too looked extremely gorgeous and we all appreciated her pastel and pop outfit.
Did Mawra Just Copy Jhanvi?
Just like how Jhanvi's Diwali outfit impressed us, it might have also caught the eyes of Mawra Hocane who eventually copied the same look for her LSA 2018 red-carpet appearance. Did she actually copy Jhanvi's Diwali look after drooling over it?
Nevertheless, she too looked equally amazing and extremely beautiful, even if it was a copied look.
The Base Colour Being Different
While Mawra wore a beige mesh-based lehenga, Jhanvi's lehenga was also totally similar, except for her base colour, which was a pretty shade of pastel blue. Both of them looked pretty in their similar or not-so-similar ensembles.
Who Looked Better?
Copy or not-copy, both Mawra and Jhanvi carried their lehengas with perfection and the best way possible. We are astounded by their selection. For us, both the ladies looked equally pretty but who according to you looked better in the amazing Manish Malhotra creations?
Let us know in the comments section.
Related Articles
- Jhanvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khattar Were Rocking Their Casuals For A Movie 'Date'
- Jhanvi Kapoor Faced An OOPS MOMENT At The Lakme Fashion Week
- Bollywood Trendsetters Of The Year 2017
- Stars Rocked Their Styles At Ed Sheeran's Mumbai Concert And After Party
- Jhanvi Kapoor Turns Charming For DHADAK'S First Look
- Jhanvi To Athiya, The Divas Who Were Style Rockstars At This Weekend Party
- Divas And Dappers At Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali Bash
- HOT! Khushi Kapoor Poses In Different Bikini Style Books During A Vacation
- Jhanvi Kapoor's Classier Traditional Avatar
- Beautiful And Dashing Celebs At Ambani's Weekend Party, Making It A Style Hub
- Jhanvi Kapoor's Dance Class Look Is Simply Graceful
- Jhanvi Kapoor's Traditional Look Reflected Her Grace
- #ANTUMOH: Bolly Divas Sizzled In White And Metallics At Arjun Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.