COPY-CAT: Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Copied Jhanvi Kapoor's Diwali Look For LSA 2018

Remember the beautiful actress from Sanam Teri Kasam? Yes, we are talking about the super-pretty Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. She attended the Lux Style Awards 2018 in Pakistan last night, wearing a super-pretty lehenga from the Indian designer Manish Malhotra's couture.

And actress Jhanvi Kapoor had worn the same lehenga for Diwali 2017 celebrations.

The Pop-Colour Lehenga

The lehenga had beautiful pop-coloured floral embellishments over a mesh background. Mawra's lehenga had a matching ruffled tulle dupatta. She matched diamond rings along with the look, looking gorgeous as ever.

She used a nude makeup over her face and baby pink lips to make the look prettier.

Jhanvi Kapoor's Same Ensemble For Diwali

Mawra's gorgeous LSA 2018 outfit reminds us of Jhanvi Kapoor who wore the same Manish Malhotra lehenga for Diwali 2017 celebrations. She too looked extremely gorgeous and we all appreciated her pastel and pop outfit.

Did Mawra Just Copy Jhanvi?

Just like how Jhanvi's Diwali outfit impressed us, it might have also caught the eyes of Mawra Hocane who eventually copied the same look for her LSA 2018 red-carpet appearance. Did she actually copy Jhanvi's Diwali look after drooling over it?

Nevertheless, she too looked equally amazing and extremely beautiful, even if it was a copied look.

The Base Colour Being Different

While Mawra wore a beige mesh-based lehenga, Jhanvi's lehenga was also totally similar, except for her base colour, which was a pretty shade of pastel blue. Both of them looked pretty in their similar or not-so-similar ensembles.

Who Looked Better?

Copy or not-copy, both Mawra and Jhanvi carried their lehengas with perfection and the best way possible. We are astounded by their selection. For us, both the ladies looked equally pretty but who according to you looked better in the amazing Manish Malhotra creations?

Let us know in the comments section.

Story first published: Thursday, February 22, 2018, 17:04 [IST]
