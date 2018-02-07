Manushi Chillar's Printed Suit Style For 'Beauty With Purpose Tour' Is Right On Point

Manushi Chillar was seen at an event organized by the Miss World organization, carrying a style book that can stun you to every limit. The pretty beauty queen wore a set of printed suit with a lace white top and beige heels.

She accessorized the style book with a pair of daily pearl ear tops.

Manushi is on a world tour with the Miss Worlds 2016-2017 and six Miss World 2017 Continental winners. The world tour is in coordination between the Miss World organization and Aakar Foundations to announce a cause named 'Freedom From Shame'.

Did you like Manushi's look? Wait till we explore more from her tour!