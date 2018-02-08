Manushi Chillar Made A Graceful Presence At The FBB Femina Miss India 2018 Auditions

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar was present at the inauguration of the FBB Femina Miss India 2018 auditions at IMAX Wadala in Mumbai.

The beauty queen carried a super-stunning look for the audition inauguration event, wearing a pastel-shaded outfit from Shehlaa By Shehla Khan. The bardot tulle lehenga choli made Manushi look angelic, including the embellished embroidery on the dupatta.

Along with the dress, Manushi wore jewellery from Isharya, Jaipur Jewels and Ghanasingh Be True.

The event also celebrated the 55th Anniversary of the Miss India and the 'Beauty With A Purpose' campaign.

This was by far one of the best looks carried by her after receiving the Miss World crown.