Manisha Koirala's Outfit Is The Prettiest We Have Seen in Ages

By Devika
Manisha Koirala Sanju Trailer

Manisha Koirala graced the 'Sanju' trailer launch at PVR Juhu in a dazzling white Manish Malhotra attire and made our heads turn. The lady with impeccable dress sense looked very regal and sophisticated. The actress has played the role of golden diva Nargis, Sanjay Dutt's mother, in the movie and, well, we are more than sure that she is going to live up to the expectations.

Manisha was dressed to the T in her creamy white outfit that featured intricate floral applique work. She looked resplendent in her full-sleeved dress that had embroidered border on the sleeves. She paired her stunning kurti with off-white flared pants and we must say that we were totally floored by her avatar.

The attire so beautifully hugged her slender frame and the actress sensibly opted for a minimal look. She, like Dia Mirza, also sported statement earrings. Her delicate earrings and other pieces of jewellery came from Farah Khan Fine Jewellery.

She also did a nude makeup and allowed her lips do the talking with a pink lip shade that enhanced her overall look. What we also loved was that since Manisha's collar was almost choker-style, her middle-parted hair was smartly tied into a bun. Had she left her hair loose, it would have killed the entire effect.

Well, we are so impressed by Manisha Koirala and are also excited to watch her on screen after ages. How did you find Manisha Koirala in Manish Malhotra's outfit?

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2018
