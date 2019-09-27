Kangana Ranaut Gives Us A Fierce And Fabulous Fashion Moment With A Tiger Print Outfit

ENGLISH

    Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut always steals the limelight with her unique sartorial choices. And of course her sustainable airport looks are what we always wait for! The actress has not only been giving us casual fashion goals but also some jaw-dropping fashion statements.

    Recently, the actress flaunted one of her fashionable outfits from her wardrobe, which she wore for the Miss Diva 2019 event. Kangana was seen in a unique combination of a gown and pants ensemble. So, let's take a close look at her classy outfit and decode her stylish look.

    So, Kangana Ranaut attended the Miss Diva 2019 event in a strapless black and white tiger-print long dress, which seemed like a gown at first glance. Her outfit also featured a black panel, which added an interesting dimension to her ensemble. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her beautiful ensemble with a high-rise black pants. Kangana's stylish ensemble was designed by Australian fashion designer, Toni Maticevski. The actress completed her look with pointed black stilettos by Tom Ford. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress accessorised her look with a pair of black-stoned earrings by Latique, which was enhanced by golden-toned detailing.

    Kangana Ranaut pulled back her side-parted sleek black tresses into a low ponytail, which went well with her look and gave her look an elegant touch. On the makeup front, the Simran actress softly contoured her face while sharply contoured her jawline. She kept her base minimal and enhanced her look with smokey eyes that was accompanied by heavy mascara and glittering eye shadow. The nudish-pink lip shade rounded out and balanced her makeup look.

    We really liked Kangana's stylish outfit and found it ideal for high class parties and events. Kangana looked a class apart and gave us a comfy yet stylish fashion idea.

    What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's stunning attire? Do let us know in the comment section.

    All pic credits: Kangana Ranaut

