Man Threw A Shoe At Tamannaah Bhatia While She Was Elegantly Decked Up In Sari

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen at a jewellery store opening in Hyderabad. The actress was all decked up in a traditional style book, donning a beautiful saree from the Varun Bahl Couture with gold jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The pastel peach coloured saree had beautiful motif prints all over its body and Tamannaah carried the look very gracefully. She looked extremely pretty as usual and the level of elegance remained unquestioned.

There was a mishap which occurred at the venue where a young man threw a shoe at the actress. He was taken into custody and the excuse he placed for the act was weirder than the deed itself. According to him, Tamannaah's recent choice of movies was going down and that is the sole reason which pushed him to perform such an offensive act.