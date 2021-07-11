Mahira Khan’s Spectacles And Suit Look For Mehreen Mansoor Is Winning The Social Media Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mahira Khan is back again with her new project that also has Kübra Khan in the lead. The series is called Mehreen Mansoor and it is based on the story of two girls - one good and the other not-so-good. And the one who is good does not turn out to be an angel and the other one remains a devil. So, the description of her upcoming project is pretty exciting and so is Mahira Khan's look. The Raees and Humsafar actress shared posters, where she can be seen in a completely different avatar.

So, in the first poster that she shared, Mahira Khan flaunted a striking yellow suit but it was her spectacles look that won the social media. The actress wore an ethnic yellow suit that was full-sleeved and accentuated by green buttons. She also draped a matching yellow dupatta and with her arms folded, the actress in the poster looked irritated. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The oval-shaped spectacles absolutely suited her and the middle-parted braids hairdo rounded out her avatar.

As for her other traditional look, Mahira was seen in a pale-pink hue. Her attire was enhanced by white-toned lace patterns and a matching dupatta. She accessorised her look with studs and wore the same frames again. The makeup was also beautifully done with pink tones and the braided hairdo completed her look. So, how did you find Mahira Khan's latest on-screen look? Let us know that in the comment section.