Mahira Khan Leaves Us Speechless With Her Gorgeous Bridal Look For A Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mahira Khan captioned her latest picture as, "For the love of laal" and she left us speechless with her laal look, which she did for the Élan photoshoot. She inspired us with her bridal look and while her attire and jewellery were elaborate, her subtle makeup gave her look a balanced touch. So, for all the prospective brides, Mahira Khan's bridal look is what can inspire you.

So, Mahira Khan wore a brick-red and gold traditional ensemble that was on the maximalist side. The attire was accentuated by intricate gold-toned patterns on the bodice of her attire. The outfit was enhanced by six different embroidered borders on contrasting tones of ochre, olive, garnet, and saffron. Mahira's outfit was also adorned with meticulous tilla and mirror-work and she paired her ensemble with Élan's artisanal silk dupatta and a self-toned trouser. She also wore a translucent veil that featured embellished embroidery at the hem. The veil definitely upped her look.

The heavy maangtikka was definitely a statement piece but the complementing earrings were striking too. Her jewellery was from Allure By MHT and Sundus Talpur. The makeup was marked by minimal eyeliner accompanied by glittery smokey golden eye shadow and dewy pink lip shade. The braided plaid hairdo completed her look. Mahira Khan took our breath away with her stunning look. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Nadir Firoz Khan