Your Traditional Outfits Sorted Ft. Mahima Makwana, Bhumi Pednekar, And Chitrangda Singh Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking forward to wearing something traditional, we have you sorted. Mahima Makwana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Chitrangda Singh sported ethnic outfits and we have fashion goals for you. So, let's talk about their fashion game for some major fashion inspiration.

Mahima Makwana In A Blue Saree

Recently, Mahima Makwana sported a blue Arpita Mehta saree that was sparkling blue-hued and featured an intricate floral border. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless blue blouse that was adorned with embellished floral accents. Styled by Ashley Rebello, the actor wore intricately-done earrings and a bracelet from Aquamarine. She upped her look with white-toned nail lacquer, matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup with blue eye shadow. The middle-parted long wavy tresses completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar's Yellow And Pink Lehenga

Styled by Pranita Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar wore a yellow and pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra. She sported a bandeau-style blouse that was plain yellow-hued and the skirt was accentuated by pink and blue embellished details. She also teamed her lehenga with a complementing dupatta that featured blue and pink border. She accessorised her look with a statement choker, complementing studs, and a statement ring. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink eye shadow. The side-parted copper tresses rounded out her look.

Chitrangda Singh's Ruffled Purple Saree

Chitrangda Singh was styled by Sheefa Gilani and she wore a ruffled purple saree by Ridhi Mehra. She paired her saree with a full-sleeved blouse with billowing sleeves and it was a belted saree that was accentuated by gemstone accents. She accessorised her look with jewellery from Bhakti Vora. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and kohl with pink eye shadow. The long wavy copper tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose traditional fashion game was the best? Let us know that in the comment section.