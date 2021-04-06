Maheshinte Prathikaaram Actress Aparna Balamurali’s Red Satin Silk Saree Is Ideal For Wedding Events Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Film actress and playback singer, Aparna Balamurali, popular for her portrayal in films such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram, left us awestruck with her saree. Styled by Shravya Varma, Aparna draped an exquisite red saree, which we felt was perfect for celebratory occasions such as weddings and formal official events. Not only her saree, her jewellery game was also on-point and we have decoded this look of hers for you.

So, Aparna wore a Raw Mango saree - the label known for promoting indigenous textiles and craftsmanship of the country. She sported a 'Marigold' satin silk saree from the label that was highlighted by marigold flower motifs. The marigold motifs adorning her saree were hand-embroidered in gold zardozi. Her saree also featured gold-toned border and she teamed her saree with a matching red silk satin blouse with golden-toned accents.

She wore intricately-done earrings, which were from the label, PraDe. Apart from earrings, Aparna also spruced up her look with a chic bangle and a ring. She painted her nails pink and her makeup was dewy. The red lip shade and impeccably-applied winged eyeliner upped her look. The cheekbones were contoured beautifully and the side-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Aparna Balamurali looked stunning. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Kiransaphotography