Madhuri's Pastel-hued Anarkali Is A Head Turner For Sure

With just three days left for the release of her movie, 'Bucket List', Madhuri Dixit Nene is gearing up with a charming smile on her face. The diva has been giving us traditional wear goals and this outfit by Sukriti & Aakriti was the best she has donned in the past two weeks.

This pastel-hued anarkali is definitely closet-worthy and we oh-so desperately want it. Her anarkali is dipped in melange of colours and is extremely eye-catching. Madhuri's full-sleeved turquoise-printed outfit features a floral-printed anarkali and she has colour-blocked it with a yellow-hued polka-dotted dupatta that has a turquoise border.

Posed effortlessly, Madhuri's attire is all things simple and graceful. She has sported minimal jewellery. She has just accessorized her look with an ethnic statement ring and complementing earrings.

Madhuri has sensibly kept her makeup fresh and dewy. Had she worn a heavy makeup, it would have definitely stolen the thunder of her ensemble. However, her pink lip shade has enhanced her look without overpowering the overall stunning effect.

For this promotion event, Madhuri Dixit left her wavy hair loose and side swept. The lady looks like a million dollar and doesn't seem to be ageing at all. Madhuri Dixit Nene, you are an inspiration! Don't you all think Madhuri is just ethereal? Feel free to share your views in the comments section.