Just In
- 6 min ago Tamannaah Bhatia and Shamita Shetty Will Convince You To Flaunt Green Outfits As Soon As You Can
- 15 min ago Happy Gowri Habba 2021: Gowri Ganesha Festival Greetings, Messages, Quotes And Status
- 2 hrs ago Why Does Asthma Worsen At Night? Tips To Manage
- 16 hrs ago Exclusive: Being A Woman In Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan
Don't Miss
- News 55 people suffering from suspected dengue died in Firozabad since its outbreak
- Technology Reliance Jio Removes Rs. 39 And Rs. 69 Pack, Ahead Of JioPhone Next Launch; Here's Why
- Sports India to tour England for 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is in July 2022; Find dates and venues
- Movies Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Trailer Release Date Of Her Film Matrix 4, Asks Fans To Choose From Two Pills
- Education NIOS To Be First To Offer Board Exams Online From 2022, Check Details
- Finance How To Make Offline UPI Payments Without An Internet Connection?
- Automobiles 2021 Tata Tigor EV Review Video — 306km Range: Does It Live Up To The Claim? Watch It Here!
- Travel Hill Stations In India For A Perfect Holiday
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Exquisite Saree Goals From Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut
Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and we all would want to dress up, isn't it? If you are looking forward to flaunting sarees, we have sarees goals for Ganesh Chaturthi. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Yami Gautam, and Kangana Ranaut recently flaunted sarees and gave us fashion goals. While Madhuri Dixit and Kangana Ranaut kept it festive, Yami Gautam exuded vintage vibes with her saree. We have decoded their saree looks for upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi 2021.
Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam
Madhuri Dixit Nene's Green And Orange Saree
Madhuri Dixit Nene looked resplendent in her green and orange saree that came from Madhurya. Styled by Ami Patel, she wore this Paithani weave saree for Ganesh Chaturthi special episode. Her saree was accentuated by gold-toned motifs and intricately-done border. It was a green and orange saree and she paired it with a light-green blouse. She accessorised her look with elaborate jewellery that came from Kishandas & Co and Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She wore a neckpiece, nath, cocktail ring, bangles, and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, impeccably-applied kohl, and the traditional bindi. The puffed highlighted bun completed her festive look.
Photographer Courtesy: H A R A N I S H M E H T A
Yami Gautam Dhar's Green And Pink Saree
Styled by Manisha Melwani, Yami Gautam Dhar exuded regal vibes with her saree that came from the label, Ekaya. It was a handwoven zari silk saree that was enhanced by pink hue and the artisans incorporated the intricate jamdani technique. It took 360 man-hours to weave this saree and her gorgeous saree was handmade in Benaras. Yami Gautam teamed this saree with a full-sleeved green silk blouse and her look was notched up by gemstone jewellery. Her earrings attached with my dejhoor was from My Motifs, cuff came from Kharikajai by Shivani Sharma, and necklace and bangles were from Fine Finery Store. The makeup was glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The puffed bun was adorned with a hair pin that came from Azga Fine Artistry.
Photographer Courtesy: Ravindu Patil Photography
Kangana Ranaut's Golden-Hued Silk Saree
If you want attention this Ganesh Chaturthi, this saree of Kangana Ranaut's is ideal for you. She wore this saree to promote her movie Thalaivii at The Kapil Sharma Show. Her saree was well-draped and featured sharp pleating. It was a stunning golden saree with subtle textured details and she paired her saree with a half-sleeved blouse. She notched up her look with heavy gold kadas, meticulously-crafted neckpiece, and elaborate danglers. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, pink contoured cheekbones, and a red bindi. The wavy hairdo was adorned with mogra flowers.
So, whose saree did you find perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021? Let us know that in the comment section.