Madhuri Dixit Was Sunday-ing With Family In A Cool Style Book

The evergreen beauty, Madhuri Dixit, was spotted at a restaurant in BKC Bandra and she was carrying a style-perfect look for the casual family luncheon outing.

Madhuri wore a set of separates and it looked good for the casual day-out purpose. The white vertical striped shirt with black trousers and black pump shoes, made her look very cool and pretty. She also carried a pair of wide shades, black cap and a black sling bag along with the outfit.

From top to bottom, the black overruled the monochrome look, which seemed simply perfect without any extras.

Apart from Madhuri, the men of the family, Madhuri's husband and sons, were also looking uber cool in their spring afternoon style books.