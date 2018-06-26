Madhuri Dixit Didn't Play It Safe And Still Wowed Us In This Attire

Her traditional fashion game is on the rise. It almost seems as if she has cracked the code of what ethnic wear will suit her. Her makeup and hairstyling teams are a bunch of experts, and kudos to her stylists for making her look charming forever. This diva with so much sorted fashion sense is none other than Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

We love the fact that she plays with so many hues and doesn't ever wear anything just because it is in vogue. Her style sense is rooted and exudes classiness. Her latest attire of the day came from Anita Dongre; but she didn't play it safe at all this time. The good news is that it paid off and she looked so gorgeous that once again, we couldn't take our eyes off her.

Imagine pulling off a vibrant yellow hue! That colour qualifies as one of the most difficult colours to carry; but Madhuri sported the bright yellow so cooly. It was a beautiful attire and had it not been for her confidence, this pretty lehenga would have failed.

The lehenga featured a yellow-hued overlapping blouse that was accentuated by floral embellishments. The flared skirt of her lehenga was dipped in the same hue but it was the nature-inspired silver-coloured embroidery towards her border that made all the difference to her attire. We liked the way she draped the complementing dupatta, which was marked by the designer's signature tassle work.

Styled by Ami Patel, the actress wore a statement emerald and uncut diamond necklace by Anmol jewellers. Her smoky eyes, light pink lip shade, and the slightly side-swept brown tresses completed her stunning avatar.

Don't you all think that Madhuri Dixit-Nene has elevated the traditional fashion bar?