Sai Tamhankar Flaunts Her Pretty Pink Leheriya Saree; Perfect For Festive Occasions
Recently, Sai Tamhankar gave us a major fashion goal with her ensemble of the day. The Love Sonia actress looked pretty in her vibrant pink ethnic attire, which we felt was ideal for festive occasions. Styled by Neha Chaudhary, we thought her styling was beautifully done. So, let's decode her ensemble and find out the price too.
So, Sai Tamhankar wore a pink leheriya pre-draped saree from the label, Nitisha. It was an exquisite outfit, which was a cross between traditional and modern sensibilities. Her saree was accentuated by leheriya patterns - leheriya is the wave-like pattern achieved by tie and dye technique and is mostly practiced in Rajasthan. The saree also featured gold gota border, which enhanced the attire. Sai teamed her chiffon saree with pink raw silk trousers. The blouse matched with the pants and was also crafted with raw silk. The blouse upped the saree look as it was not just a simple plain blouse but on the contrary, adorned with intricate sequins, pearl, and dabka hand embroidery - the embroidery done with a coiled thin wire and mostly done in gold. This attire of hers is priced at INR 21,500.
She paired her saree with transparent-strapped heels with a brown base, and even if it colour-blocked, it actually went well with her saree. With her jewellery, Sai Tamhankar took a nature-inspired turn as she spruced up her look with Birds in Forest silver earrings designed by Vijayshree Sovani. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted fringe and braided bun enhanced her look.
This saree was also previously donned by actress Shweta Tiwari. However, for now, how did you find Sai Tamhankar's saree look? Let us know that.
Photographer Courtesy: Khushboo/fashion photographer