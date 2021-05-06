Actress Ruchita Jadhav Wears Her Mother’s 35-Year-Old Saree For Her Wedding; Pictures Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Known for her roles in TV shows like Love Lagna Locha and films like Bhootacha Honeymoon and Manus Ek Mati, actress Ruchita Jadhav tied the knot with the Mumbai-based Businessman Anand Mane. The nuptials took place in an intimate wedding ceremony at a private villa in Panchgani. The actress made it a special occasion by draping her mother's 35-year-old wedding saree. The groom opted for a minty and pastel-hued outfit, making a strong case for summer wedding fashion trends.

Ruchita looked effortlessly elegant and made quite a statement in her mother's classic red saree with contemporary touches. She had a fresh take on her bridal outfit while staying true to her idea of draping something exquisite, timeless, and most of all a family heirloom. Her saree was accentuated by floral motifs, which were intricately embroidered and the border of saree featured meticulously done silver zari work. She draped a beige dupatta, which had shlokas adorning the border. Her jewellery consisting of green and gold bangles, half-moon-shaped nath, elaborate gold neckpiece, maangtikkas, and long pearl danglers made for a traditional Maharashtrian bridal look. She also wore a stunning ring and if you noticed her mehendi, she had the initials 'RA' designed. The makeup was highlighted by dewy touches with pink eye shadow and a red bindi. The highlighted bun hairdo upped her look and the floral garland completed her bridal avatar.

As for the groom, Anand Mane, he wore a minty-blue textured bandhgala jacket and blue pyjamas with a white kurta. He wore a floral-patterned safa with icy blue base, and rounded out his look with a floral garland. Both bride and bridegroom, Ruchita and Anand also wore matching masks as a safety precaution.

Speaking of their wedding, Ruchita and Anand always wanted their wedding to reflect their personalities as a couple, from their love story to their values. But with the Covid-19 pandemic in perspective, Ruchita and Anand distributed 1500 packets of food grains to the poor on their wedding day. In these trying times for Covid, they made it a point to not make the wedding celebrations extravagant and instead support the less fortunate.

Ruchita Jadhav also shared how the couple got together. 'We belong to two very different professions but destiny had its own plans, matchmaking endured and love managed to arrive unexpectedly in our lives. I got introduced to Anand last year before the lockdown was imposed through our parents. It was meant to be a casual meeting since I was not prepared for marriage as yet. But he immediately stood out, there was an instant connection and that set the tone for our relationship,' she said.

She also mentioned that how she kept in touch amid lockdown. 'From there it was a whirlwind due to the lockdown that followed. We were unable to meet each other for 6-7 months, but continued to keep in touch. Once the lockdown ended and shoots resumed, I intentionally chose projects that would allow me to meet him often. I love him the most in the world but needed time and our families were very understanding and supportive. Thankfully, the pandemic gave us the time to think, the distance only made us stronger, stars started to align and wedding bells were in the order. Then, in December 2020, we made a decision to get married and I could not be happier. Anand officially proposed last month and here we are,' added Ruchita.

While the newlyweds had to alter and adjust their wedding celebrations into a low-key affair, they intend to host an elaborate party once things get better.

Photographer Courtesy: Seven Mantra Films