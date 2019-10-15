Just In


Hina Khan Gives Us Festive Vibes With A White Ethnic Suit But Her Eye Makeup Disappoints Us
The most popular TV actress and soon-to-be Bollywood star, Hina Khan has won millions of hearts not only with her amazing acting prowess but also because of her stunning fashion sense. From bold western outfits to traditional avatars, Hina Khan has stunned us with each look of hers and we are totally in love with her sartorial choices. Be it Cannes Film festival or birthday bashes, Hina Khan makes heads turn the moment she steps out in her eye-catching attire.
Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed sporting a desi avatar in an all-white beautiful ethnic suit and we couldn't take our eyes off from her. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, in her latest Instagram post, Hina Khan donned a gorgeous white traditional suit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline straight kurti, which was accentuated by intricate prints and lace border. She teamed it with matching loose bottoms. The Lines actress draped an embroidered dupatta to enhance her desi look. She completed her look with a pair of matching juttis. The soon-to-be Bollywood actress accessorised her look with a metallic choker neckpiece, earrings and ring. She upped her look with pink nail lacquer.
Hina pulled back her sleek tresses into a messy bun. She slightly contoured her cheekbones and jawline. We didn't like her eye makeup. She opted for a blue eye pencil and liner, which was an absolute bad choice as it didn't go well with her traditional outfit. With soft blush and pink lip shade, Hina Khan spruced up her look.
We are totally in love with Hina Khan's ethnic white suit and it gave us festive vibes. Her jewellery game was also on-point. But her eye makeup is what disappointed us!
What are your thoughts on Hina Khan's desi avatar? Do let us know in the comment section.
All Pic credits: Hina Khan