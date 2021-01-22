Ananya Panday’s ‘Let It Be Let It Be’ Tee Is Super Cool And You Literally Would Love To Steal It Away From Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is always seen slaying in style, whenever she steps out of her home. Even in her casual outfits, she makes major statement and gives fashion goals to the young girls in the town. The actress really has some cool graphic printed and sassy quoted tees in her wardrobe and she is often seen grabbing attention with it. Recently too, Ananya was snapped sporting an eye-catching cool pink T-shirt that had a very sassy quote printed on it. She made many heads turn as she stepped out in this tee of hers. So, let us take a close look at her tee and find what exactly was written on it.

So, Ananya Panday caught all our attention as she slayed it in a half-sleeved round-collar pink boyfriend T-shirt. Her T-shirt featured a sassy quote in bold font that said, 'Let It Be Let It Be' from black and white colour. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress tucked her tee with high-waist slim fit ankle-length black bottoms and completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. Ananya went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with a white handbag. She also carried a white-hued water bottle on her hand.

On the make-up front, the Liger actress went for no make-up look that was marked by filled brows and curled lashes. She spruced up her look with a black mask that had white striped patterns on it. Coming to her hairstyle, the diva pulled back her highlighted tresses into a top knot bun and kept it easy and casual.

We really liked this T-shirt of Ananya Panday and would love to steal it away from her. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.