ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Birthday Special: Five Times Rakul Preet Singh Gave Us Fashion Goals With Her Chic Outfits

    By
    |

    Born on 10th October 1990, Rakul Preet Singh has earned fame and won many hearts not only with her acting prowess but also because of her strong dress sense. From western to traditionals, the Yaariyan actress makes heads turn with her stunning outfits each time she steps out. Her fashion sense is admired by the young ladies and we feel that she is a budding fashionista in the making.

    As, the beautiful lady turns a year older today, let's take a look at her latest five fashion moments, which left us stunned.

    Array

    Rakul Preet Singh In A Golden Dress

    At an event in Colombo, Rakul Preet Singh wore a strappy sweetheart neckline shimmering golden bodycon midi dress, designed by top designer Manish Malhotra. Her beautiful dress was embellished by cross-checkered patterns. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, her midi was accentuated by thigh-high side slit. The De De Pyaar De actress completed her look with matching heels. She accessorised her look with pearl earrings and golden-toned ring, which came from Aquamarine . Rakul left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.

    Array

    Rakul Preet Singh In A Multi Colour Midi

    At Marjaavaan trailer launch, Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a full-sleeved plunging neckline multi-colour (red, blue & green) striped midi dress by Asos label. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her bodycon dress featured a blue striped belt, which added structure to her attire. The Aiyaary actress completed her look with a pair of red lace-up booties by Steve Madden. Rakul ditched accessories and upped her look with a golden-toned ring. She left her mid-parted voluminous curly tresses open and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by light-shade eye shadow and glossy pink lip shade.

    Array

    Rakul Preet Singh In A Red Ruffle Gown

    At Vogue Beauty Awards, Rakul Preet Singh flaunted her love for red colour with a full-sleeved halter-neck plunging neckline long red gown by Aadnevik. Her beautiful red silk chiffon gown was accentuated by heavy ruffle detailing and thigh-high front slit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her gown also featured a matching belt, which added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of heels by Charles & Keith. Rakul pulled back her wavy tresses into a low ponytail. Sharp contouring, thick brows, kohled eyes, and glossy nudish pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    Array

    Rakul Preet Singh In A Nude Coloured Outfit

    For a chat show, Rakul Preet opted for an off-shoulder bell-sleeved sweetheart neckline nude-coloured bralette paired with high-rise above ankle-length matching skirt, which was accentuated by sharp pleats. Her dramatic ensemble came from Rhea Pillai Rastogi and she was styled by celebrity stylist Anisha Jain. She completed her look with a pair of transparent strapped matching heels. The Marjaavaan actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. Rakul left her mid-parted black-blonde wavy tresses loose. Contoured cheekbones and jawline, filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and lip shade spruced up her look.

    Array

    Rakul Preet Singh In A Sequin Black Sari

    For the Telugu Cine Mahotsavam 2019, Rakul Preet Singh donned a black sequin net sari, which came from famous designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her stunning shimmering sari was accentuated by intricate embellishments. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, she draped her sari in a Nivi style and looked fabulous. The Manmadhudu 2 actress teamed it with a sweetheart neckline matching strappy blouse. She accessorised her look with ethnic cocktail earrings by Jatin Mor Jewels. Rakul Preet left her side-parted curly tresses loose and upped her look with sharp contouring, smoky eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

    Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in every outfit. What do you think about her outfit? Which dress of hers did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Happy Birthday Rakul Preet! Stay stylish, stay glamourous!

    All pic credits: Rakul Preet Singh

    More RAKUL PREET SINGH News

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue