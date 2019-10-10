Just In
Birthday Special: Five Times Rakul Preet Singh Gave Us Fashion Goals With Her Chic Outfits
Born on 10th October 1990, Rakul Preet Singh has earned fame and won many hearts not only with her acting prowess but also because of her strong dress sense. From western to traditionals, the Yaariyan actress makes heads turn with her stunning outfits each time she steps out. Her fashion sense is admired by the young ladies and we feel that she is a budding fashionista in the making.
As, the beautiful lady turns a year older today, let's take a look at her latest five fashion moments, which left us stunned.
Rakul Preet Singh In A Golden Dress
At an event in Colombo, Rakul Preet Singh wore a strappy sweetheart neckline shimmering golden bodycon midi dress, designed by top designer Manish Malhotra. Her beautiful dress was embellished by cross-checkered patterns. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, her midi was accentuated by thigh-high side slit. The De De Pyaar De actress completed her look with matching heels. She accessorised her look with pearl earrings and golden-toned ring, which came from Aquamarine . Rakul left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.
Rakul Preet Singh In A Multi Colour Midi
At Marjaavaan trailer launch, Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a full-sleeved plunging neckline multi-colour (red, blue & green) striped midi dress by Asos label. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her bodycon dress featured a blue striped belt, which added structure to her attire. The Aiyaary actress completed her look with a pair of red lace-up booties by Steve Madden. Rakul ditched accessories and upped her look with a golden-toned ring. She left her mid-parted voluminous curly tresses open and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by light-shade eye shadow and glossy pink lip shade.
Rakul Preet Singh In A Red Ruffle Gown
At Vogue Beauty Awards, Rakul Preet Singh flaunted her love for red colour with a full-sleeved halter-neck plunging neckline long red gown by Aadnevik. Her beautiful red silk chiffon gown was accentuated by heavy ruffle detailing and thigh-high front slit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her gown also featured a matching belt, which added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of heels by Charles & Keith. Rakul pulled back her wavy tresses into a low ponytail. Sharp contouring, thick brows, kohled eyes, and glossy nudish pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Rakul Preet Singh In A Nude Coloured Outfit
For a chat show, Rakul Preet opted for an off-shoulder bell-sleeved sweetheart neckline nude-coloured bralette paired with high-rise above ankle-length matching skirt, which was accentuated by sharp pleats. Her dramatic ensemble came from Rhea Pillai Rastogi and she was styled by celebrity stylist Anisha Jain. She completed her look with a pair of transparent strapped matching heels. The Marjaavaan actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. Rakul left her mid-parted black-blonde wavy tresses loose. Contoured cheekbones and jawline, filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and lip shade spruced up her look.
Rakul Preet Singh In A Sequin Black Sari
For the Telugu Cine Mahotsavam 2019, Rakul Preet Singh donned a black sequin net sari, which came from famous designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her stunning shimmering sari was accentuated by intricate embellishments. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, she draped her sari in a Nivi style and looked fabulous. The Manmadhudu 2 actress teamed it with a sweetheart neckline matching strappy blouse. She accessorised her look with ethnic cocktail earrings by Jatin Mor Jewels. Rakul Preet left her side-parted curly tresses loose and upped her look with sharp contouring, smoky eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.
Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in every outfit. What do you think about her outfit? Which dress of hers did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.
Happy Birthday Rakul Preet! Stay stylish, stay glamourous!
All pic credits: Rakul Preet Singh