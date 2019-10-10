Birthday Special: Five Times Rakul Preet Singh Gave Us Fashion Goals With Her Chic Outfits

Rakul Preet Singh In A Golden Dress At an event in Colombo, Rakul Preet Singh wore a strappy sweetheart neckline shimmering golden bodycon midi dress, designed by top designer Manish Malhotra. Her beautiful dress was embellished by cross-checkered patterns. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, her midi was accentuated by thigh-high side slit. The De De Pyaar De actress completed her look with matching heels. She accessorised her look with pearl earrings and golden-toned ring, which came from Aquamarine . Rakul left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Multi Colour Midi At Marjaavaan trailer launch, Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a full-sleeved plunging neckline multi-colour (red, blue & green) striped midi dress by Asos label. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her bodycon dress featured a blue striped belt, which added structure to her attire. The Aiyaary actress completed her look with a pair of red lace-up booties by Steve Madden. Rakul ditched accessories and upped her look with a golden-toned ring. She left her mid-parted voluminous curly tresses open and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by light-shade eye shadow and glossy pink lip shade.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Red Ruffle Gown At Vogue Beauty Awards, Rakul Preet Singh flaunted her love for red colour with a full-sleeved halter-neck plunging neckline long red gown by Aadnevik. Her beautiful red silk chiffon gown was accentuated by heavy ruffle detailing and thigh-high front slit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her gown also featured a matching belt, which added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of heels by Charles & Keith. Rakul pulled back her wavy tresses into a low ponytail. Sharp contouring, thick brows, kohled eyes, and glossy nudish pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Nude Coloured Outfit For a chat show, Rakul Preet opted for an off-shoulder bell-sleeved sweetheart neckline nude-coloured bralette paired with high-rise above ankle-length matching skirt, which was accentuated by sharp pleats. Her dramatic ensemble came from Rhea Pillai Rastogi and she was styled by celebrity stylist Anisha Jain. She completed her look with a pair of transparent strapped matching heels. The Marjaavaan actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. Rakul left her mid-parted black-blonde wavy tresses loose. Contoured cheekbones and jawline, filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and lip shade spruced up her look.