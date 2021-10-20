Kubbra Sait And Deepika Padukone Can Give You Cues On How To Look Cool And Ace The Street-Style Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Do you want to update your wardrobe with cool and edgy western wear? Or do you want to pair the outfits that the whole look is slay-worthy and street-style-perfect? If you want inspiration, you can take cues from Deepika Padukone and Kubbra Sait. While Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in leather pants look, Kubbra Sait opted for crop top and trousers pairing. So, let's decode their outfits for some major fashion inspiration.

Photographer Courtesy: Janak Panchal

Kubbra Sait's Crop Top And Trousers Look

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Kubbra Sait looked drop-dead gorgeous in her ensemble that came from Antithesis. She wore a white gathered crop top that featured spaghetti black sleeves and black buttons. The sleeves were exaggerated and her top was crafted out of soft and sheer fabric. The high-waist trousers were accentuated by matte-black finish and razor-sharp edges. She teamed her outfit with black-hued sandals, which were from Steve Madden India. The Sacred Games actress accessorised her look with chic neckpieces and rings. Her jewellery was from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and Viari. The makeup was highlighted by brownish-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted, short curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

Deepika Padukone's Leather Pants Look

Deepika Padukone looked amazing as she was spotted at the airport. The actress went for striking colour-blocks. She wore a black bralette and teamed it with a white oversized shirt that was knotted at the front and a pair of shiny brown leather pants. She paired her ensemble with ankle-length boots that were black-hued. The boots complemented her ensemble and Deepika spruced up her look with a beaded neckpiece. She carried a side bag with her and following the safety protocols amid Covid-19 pandemic, she wore a black mask. The makeup was highlighted by kohl and the short, softly-curled copper tresses completed her look.

