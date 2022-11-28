Just In
Kriti Sanon’s Striped Co-Ord Outfit Echoes Monochrome Style Loud And Clear, Pics!
She is the true fashion icon of Bollywood who continues to impress us with her impeccable sartorial choices. From Indian ethnic to chic western, there is no style that Kriti can't pull off. The Bhediya movie star recently presented a look in a "forever trendy" style that wowed us completely. Kriti's chosen look can serve as the perfect style inspiration for anyone who likes to keep it interesting with restricted colours!
Image: Instagram
Continue scrolling to know more about Kriti Sanon's edgy casual look:
Image: Instagram
There are some trends or styles which remain in vogue forever. Monochrome style AKA wearing black and white is one of them. This restrictive colour trend with black and white provides a very sharp and edgy look. Since there is no multicolour involvement, one can opt for this style for formal as well as offbeat casual wear!
Kriti Sanon echoed the monochrome colour style by opting for a co-ord outfit from the racks of Julyissue online. Styled by Skriti Grover, the Mimi movie star's figure-accentuating ensemble comprised a striped crop top and mini skirt, which she layered with an oversized matching skirt. The striped pattern variations in black and white all over the outfit added a sharp and dramatic look!
A multicolour outfit, of course, appears eye-catchy but sometimes a restrictive, monochrome coloured ensemble helps create a similar attraction with just one or two hues. So if you wish to create a sharp contrast with your chosen ensemble, then simply pick a black and white attire in a chosen print or pattern like Kriti's Striped outfit!
Image: Instagram
Kriti accentuated her figure-hugging outfit with curated accessories that comprised oversized gold hoop earrings and a couple of statement rings. To complement the black and white hue of the co-ord set, Ms. Sanon opted for pointy toes black colour stilettos.
Like Kriti, you can create a uniform look with your chosen outfit by complementing the same with similar tone accessories i.e.shoes. Since black and white tone itself produces a very sharp contrast, it is ideal to keep the accessories in similar tones to avoid the colour clash!
Image: Instagram
The Bhediya movie actress kept her makeup pretty natural yet striking with some gloss and tint. Kriti highlighted her eyes with neutral eyeshadow, layered liner, and mascara. The brown tone gloss on the lips accentuated the neutral tone of the overall makeup. She kept her lovely highlighted tresses tussled and open to complete her casual chic outlook!
