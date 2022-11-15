Kriti Sanon’s Silver Holographic Dress Makes A Perfect Choice For Chic Casual Fashion, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Bollywood's gorgeous diva Kriti Sanon has done it again! Trust Kriti Sanon to pull off any look with style and panache. The diva recently shared a stunning casual look on her Insta which equaled chic and trendy. Kriti donned a silver mini dress featuring a holographic design that can be a perfect inspiration for a casual or party outfit!

Image: Instagram

Keep reading as we have decoded Kriti Sanon's ultra-chic casual ensemble here:

Image: Instagram

Now, in case you are unaware of what holographic clothing is all about, let us simplify it for you. These types of outfits or accessories feature a luminescent print or pattern that diffuses light in rainbow colours or patterns. Holographic ensembles have a futuristic vibe to them!

Kriti Sanon donned this two-piece, co-ord outfit by celebrity designer Kanika Goyal who is known for her edgy creations. The Bhediya movie star looked chic in Kanika's latest holographic outfit comprising a sleeveless body-hugging mini dress and a matching long-sleeved cropped jacket. The self-patterned outfit served as a perfect inspiration for party attire with its shiny, disco-like reflection!

Image: Instagram

To complement the futuristic ensemble, Kriti accessorized the same with a silver colour studded chain neckpiece, hoop earrings, and a couple of statement rings. The Mimi movie actress wore strapped stilettos by Sophia Webster that perfectly matched the sparkly attire. She kept her nails edgy and bold with blue colour!

Image: Instagram

An ensemble or outfit that features a special hue, pattern, or silhouette, needs to be the focal point. And hair and makeup need to take a backseat but should be attractive enough! For every fashionable look she serves, Kriti ensures to score high on the makeup and hair ground.

For this trendy avatar, Kriti sported soft glossy makeup including flushed cheeks, subtle eye colour, mascara, and peach tone lip colour Her side-parted sleek ponytail made a suitable choice for the no-fuss, futuristic look!