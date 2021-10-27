Just In
- 1 hr ago Active COVID-19 Cases In Country Lowest In 242 Days
- 19 hrs ago 11 Possible Reasons Why You Crave Spicy Foods
- 21 hrs ago Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, And Other Actresses Inspire Us To Invest In Sweaters And Cardigans
- 1 day ago New Delta Plus Variant AY.4.2: Is Vaccine Effective Against It? Everything You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Education JoSAA 2021 Seat Allotment Result Released, Here’s How To Check JoSAA Counselling Result 2021 Round I
- Sports Glance brings live, interactive commentary for T20 world cup to mobile lock screen
- Movies Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Cast Of Rajkummar Rao Starrer Bheed; Calls The Film A 'Crackling Subject'
- Automobiles Euler Motors HiLoad Commercial EV Launched At Rs 3.50 Lakhs
- News Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers to discuss Covid vaccination, health scheme
- Technology Realme Buds Wireless 2 Classic Bluetooth Headset Launching Soon In India; What To Expect?
- Finance 5 Angel Broking Active Intra-Day Stock Buy Recommendations
- Travel Karnataka's Ten Best Winter Destinations
Hum Do Humare Do: Kriti Sanon’s Orange Bridal Lehenga Look Is What Prospective Brides Would Want To Ace
Kriti Sanon's latest film, Hum Do Humare Do is going to release soon, on 29th October and the actress is busy promoting her movie. She has been flaunting outfits for promotional rounds and her latest look surprised us the most, so far. Kriti Sanon's stylist Sukriti Grover, posted a set of pictures of the actress from her photoshoot. The pictures were captioned, "@kritisanon Bridal look for Hum Do Hamaere Do @maddockfilms". So, let's decode her attire and look for a bridal outfit goal.
She wore an orange-coloured lehenga that was intricately-done. Kriti's attire featured a sleeveless blouse and flared skirt, and her attire was accentuated by gold-toned embroidered motifs, embellished tones, and meticulous patterns. The complementing dupatta was also beautifully designed with dazzling tones and it was gracefully-draped. Kriti Sanon's bridal lehenga was designed by Seema Gujral and she exuded regal vibes with her look. As for jewellery, she sported heavy gold jewellery that featured an elaborate maangtikka and maathapatti, heavy danglers, and gold and orange bangles. Her jewellery came from Vasundhara: Creative Jewelry and Raabta by Rahul.
The makeup was stunning with vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy-orange eye shadow with impeccably-applied kohl. The striking henna designs adorned her palm. The neat bun rounded out her avatar. Kriti Sanon looked amazing as ever and so, what do you think about her bridal look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Source: Instagram