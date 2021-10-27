Hum Do Humare Do: Kriti Sanon’s Orange Bridal Lehenga Look Is What Prospective Brides Would Want To Ace Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon's latest film, Hum Do Humare Do is going to release soon, on 29th October and the actress is busy promoting her movie. She has been flaunting outfits for promotional rounds and her latest look surprised us the most, so far. Kriti Sanon's stylist Sukriti Grover, posted a set of pictures of the actress from her photoshoot. The pictures were captioned, "@kritisanon Bridal look for Hum Do Hamaere Do @maddockfilms". So, let's decode her attire and look for a bridal outfit goal.

She wore an orange-coloured lehenga that was intricately-done. Kriti's attire featured a sleeveless blouse and flared skirt, and her attire was accentuated by gold-toned embroidered motifs, embellished tones, and meticulous patterns. The complementing dupatta was also beautifully designed with dazzling tones and it was gracefully-draped. Kriti Sanon's bridal lehenga was designed by Seema Gujral and she exuded regal vibes with her look. As for jewellery, she sported heavy gold jewellery that featured an elaborate maangtikka and maathapatti, heavy danglers, and gold and orange bangles. Her jewellery came from Vasundhara: Creative Jewelry and Raabta by Rahul.

The makeup was stunning with vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy-orange eye shadow with impeccably-applied kohl. The striking henna designs adorned her palm. The neat bun rounded out her avatar. Kriti Sanon looked amazing as ever and so, what do you think about her bridal look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram