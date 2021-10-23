Kriti Sanon’s Latest Fashion Lookbook Features A Traditional Net Lehenga And Smart Tan-Hued Airport Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in her two outfits - one which was a traditional attire and the other one was a western number. The actress has been promoting her movie Hum Do Humare Do and she was also spotted at the airport lately with Tiger Shroff. Kriti and Tiger are headed to shoot Pooja Entertainment's next Ganapath in London. However, before we can all watch the movies starring Kriti Sanon, let's talk about her recent fashion lookbook.

Picture Source: Instagram

So, speaking about her traditional ensemble first, the look was from the song Bansuri, a dance number in Hum Do Humare Do. She wore a pair of separates for the song number and her attire was designed by Neetu Rohra. This outfit of Kriti Sanon came from designer's latest collection. She sported the black net embroidered lehenga that is priced at Rs. 89,000. Kriti Sanon's lehenga made for the ultimate party number and for light wedding functions like attending the reception, and her attire consisted of an intricately-done net blouse and a matte-black ruffled skirt. The skirt was accentuated by embellished waistbelt, beaded chain, and a thigh-high side slit that added to the bold quotient.

As for her jewellery, she wore the antique silver jewellery, which enhanced her look. The heavy and elaborately-designed bangles and complementing earrings upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by smokey kohl and light-pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Now, let's talk about her airport look, which was western and the actress looked smart as ever. With this outfit combination of hers, she gave us the perfect winter-wear goal. So, Kriti Sanon made a strong case for tan hue with this ensemble. She wore a polo-neck sweatshirt and complementing leather pants, which were flared at the hemline. She upped her look with a checked brown overcoat that was structured and teamed her ensemble with light-nude heels that went well with her look.

As for the accessories, the styling was meticulously done with a dainty neckpiece and on-point studs. Kriti carried a brown travel bag with her and her makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. Kriti Sanon won us with her fashion looks and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.