ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash: Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, and Others Give Major Festive Fashion Goals

    By
    |

    Mimi movie star Kriti Sanon played a perfect host for B-Town celebs at her Diwali party! Kriti's festive bash was attended by famous Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, and more who gave major festive fashion goals. Celebrating the Indian festival in traditional outfits only seems to be the style mantra for celebs at Kriti's Diwali party!

    Find out who wore what at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash 2022:

    Array

    Kriti Sanon

    The host of the Diwali Bash, Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in a black velvet lehenga outfit. The golden embroidery detailing on the Indian ensemble looked eye-catchy and festive. Kriti kept it super minimal with accessories and sported lovely stud earrings.

    Array

    Ananya Panday

    Liger actress Ananya Panday graced the Diwali bash in a stunning ivory-golden colour lehenga. Her modern lehenga outfit featured sequin and zardosi work all over. Ananya accentuated her blingy outfit with curated diamond jewelry.

    Array

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

    Bhediya movie star Varun Dhwan looked dapper in a white silk kurta-pyjama combo. The golden embroidery details on his kurta appeared festive and ethnic.

    His wife and designer Natasha Dalal looked pretty in a plain golden colour saree with ruffles details at the border. She teamed the modern saree with a matching sequin work blouse.

    Array

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh flaunted a chic yellow colour tie-dye print saree which she teamed up with a golden sequin detail blouse. The stunning actress chose a blingy handbag and statement earrings for her accessories choice.

    Array

    Nupur Sanon

    Actress Nupur Sanon opted for a red co-ord lehenga set. Her ethnic ensemble featured a lovely white colour threadwork embroidery on the crop top and cape jacket. Nupur accentuated her flowy outfit with statement earrings and Kada-style bracelets.

    Array

    Tahira Kashyap

    Tahira Kashyap spotted Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash in a white contemporary saree. Her modern saree featured multicolour embroidery work that looked beautiful and eye-catchy. Tahira kept her makeup glossy and kept her hair open with subtle waves. Her chosen accessories included statement earrings and a potli bag.

    Array

    Warda Nadiadwala

    Indian film producer and director Warda Nadiadwala chose a metallic brown colour lehenga outfit for Kriti's Diwali bash. Her multicolour lehenga skirt appeared ethnic and matched the plain blouse and dupatta. Wards completed her ethnic outfit with statement jhumka earrings.

    Array

    Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari

    Indian filmmaker and Bareilly Ki Barfi fame director Ashwiny Tiwari looked beautiful in a black lehenga outfit. The golden border detailing on her plain ethnic outfit added a festive touch. Her husband and Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari wore a grey kurta set with a pink Ikat print jacket.

    Array

    Karan Tacker

    Television star Karan Tacker attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash and looked pretty handsome. Karan wore a grey colour asymmetric kurta and teamed it up with a black colour printed jacket and pants.

    Comments

    More FASHION News

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion