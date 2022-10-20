Kriti Sanon’s Diwali Bash: Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, and Others Give Major Festive Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Mimi movie star Kriti Sanon played a perfect host for B-Town celebs at her Diwali party! Kriti's festive bash was attended by famous Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, and more who gave major festive fashion goals. Celebrating the Indian festival in traditional outfits only seems to be the style mantra for celebs at Kriti's Diwali party!

Find out who wore what at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash 2022:

Kriti Sanon The host of the Diwali Bash, Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in a black velvet lehenga outfit. The golden embroidery detailing on the Indian ensemble looked eye-catchy and festive. Kriti kept it super minimal with accessories and sported lovely stud earrings. Ananya Panday Liger actress Ananya Panday graced the Diwali bash in a stunning ivory-golden colour lehenga. Her modern lehenga outfit featured sequin and zardosi work all over. Ananya accentuated her blingy outfit with curated diamond jewelry. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Bhediya movie star Varun Dhwan looked dapper in a white silk kurta-pyjama combo. The golden embroidery details on his kurta appeared festive and ethnic. His wife and designer Natasha Dalal looked pretty in a plain golden colour saree with ruffles details at the border. She teamed the modern saree with a matching sequin work blouse. Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh flaunted a chic yellow colour tie-dye print saree which she teamed up with a golden sequin detail blouse. The stunning actress chose a blingy handbag and statement earrings for her accessories choice. Nupur Sanon Actress Nupur Sanon opted for a red co-ord lehenga set. Her ethnic ensemble featured a lovely white colour threadwork embroidery on the crop top and cape jacket. Nupur accentuated her flowy outfit with statement earrings and Kada-style bracelets. Tahira Kashyap Tahira Kashyap spotted Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash in a white contemporary saree. Her modern saree featured multicolour embroidery work that looked beautiful and eye-catchy. Tahira kept her makeup glossy and kept her hair open with subtle waves. Her chosen accessories included statement earrings and a potli bag. Warda Nadiadwala Indian film producer and director Warda Nadiadwala chose a metallic brown colour lehenga outfit for Kriti's Diwali bash. Her multicolour lehenga skirt appeared ethnic and matched the plain blouse and dupatta. Wards completed her ethnic outfit with statement jhumka earrings. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari Indian filmmaker and Bareilly Ki Barfi fame director Ashwiny Tiwari looked beautiful in a black lehenga outfit. The golden border detailing on her plain ethnic outfit added a festive touch. Her husband and Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari wore a grey kurta set with a pink Ikat print jacket. Karan Tacker Television star Karan Tacker attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash and looked pretty handsome. Karan wore a grey colour asymmetric kurta and teamed it up with a black colour printed jacket and pants.