Kriti Sanon's Blue Dress Is What We All Are Dying To Wear

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress, Kriti Sanon, just gave us a summer dress goal and we so badly want to copy this look. The stylish sensation, who has stolen millions of hearts with her beauty and slay-worthy fashion sense, has something 'very cool' about her. Her fashion sense is fun and most definitely flirty.

And she didn't disappoint us this time too, as she sported a chic look. The diva wore a striped dress and looked every inch graceful and pretty. Obviously, who wouldn't pap her! Yes, Kriti was papped like anything, but she didn't seem to mind it all.

In fact, she seemed to be delighted about something. And while we don't know what that was, we are certain that her dress accentuated her lithe frame beautifully. Her spaghetti-styled outfit was thigh length and featured blue and white stripes. It was a deep neck dress and it also had a slit in the middle, but this attire on her didn't look pretty revealing at all.

The button-down ensemble also ticked the 'practical wear' checkbox, as it had a huge pocket. A very smart dress indeed, perfect for shopping or a date. But apart from her contemporary dress, we also loved that she teamed it with brown-coloured Kolhapuri sandals.

Also, her huge black bag went well with the attire. She left her hair loose and rounded off her stunning avatar with a zillion-dollar smile.

We just want her dress in our wardrobes, do you too?