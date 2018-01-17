Kriti Sanon Was Slaying The Ramp During A Phone Launch Event In Gurgaon

The stunning Kriti Sanon walked the ramp in her sizzling avatar for the launch of Samsung's latest launch in Gurgaon.

The model-turned-actor once again stunned us, as she was slaying the ramp in an orange thread embroidered black cold-shoulder dress. The dress looked amazing with the minute floral embroidery done on its body, leaving the peplum bottom.

Kriti wore the dress with black strapped heels and dainty accessories.

She maintained her level of sassiness at its peak, driving her fans crazy with the sheer attitude as she flaunted her style book on the ramp.

The makeup she wore with the dress was very accurate. To keep the gorgeousness of the embroidered dress, she was wearing a nude-eyed makeup with dark coral lips. She contoured her cheeks to give it a sexier appearance. The makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Adrian Jacobs.

While the cold-shoulder trend was getting too much hype, we stopped liking it; but Kriti could carry the cliched style with so much elegance. Even a popular style trend like cold shoulders could make Kriti look her best. This is the exact stunning quality of the actress.

We are awaiting to see Kriti's appearance in Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar. She has already given us the teaser.

Did you like Kriti's look from the event? Do let us know your opinion in the comments section. Also, share this article with a Kriti Sanon fan!