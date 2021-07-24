Kriti Sanon Looks Fresh And Radiant In Her Vibrant Orange Dress; Take A Look At Her Orange Eye Shadow Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in her orange dress and well, she has not only been slaying it these days but also has been giving us fashion goals. She was styled by Sukriti Grover and looked pretty as ever. Her jewellery game was equally strong and we have decoded this attire and look for you.

So, her bright ensemble, which we felt was perfect for dull monsoons came from Seduire By Mahima Madaan. It was a one-shouldered dress that featured an off-shouldered bodice with a gathered touch. The hem of her orange dress was ruffled and flared. It was a smart number and she paired her dress with orange and blue colourful sandals, which totally upped her stylish look.

As for accessories, she notched up her avatar with a pair of dazzling hoops that came from the label, Ineze. Her jewellery was just the accessory needed to accentuate her look. The makeup was highlighted by orange eye shadow with smudge effect that spruced up her look and muted-pink lip shade balanced her look. The middle-parted softly-curled copper tresses rounded out her avatar. Kriti Sanon looked amazing as ever. She sported this look for Mimi promotions. So, what do you think about her dress and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: K Vinayak