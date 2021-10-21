Hum Do Hamare Do Promotions: Kriti Sanon’s Aqua Gown Is What You Can Bookmark For Tropical Holidays Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sometimes in traditional outfits and sometimes in western numbers, Kriti Sanon has left us speechless with her promotional wardrobe. The actress has been promoting her upcoming movie, Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao, and has oodles of fashion goals for us. Recently, she wore a gown and made us think of spring in autumn. Styled by Sukriti Grover, this time, it was not only her attire that caught our eyeballs but also her eye makeup, which was meticulously done. So, let's talk about her latest look.

Kriti Sanon sported a floral gown for one of the latest promotional rounds and this dress of hers is what you can bookmark for your holidays to tropical locations or for the coming spring season, next year. Lightweight and breezy, she wore the Abstraction Gown from the label, Linetribe. It was an aqua-hued gown with shades of green and blue. The gown had ruched panels, corset-detailing, and soothing tie and dye patterns. It was a sheer gown and if you are looking forward to respite from scorching sun or attending the casual afternoon party at a beach, this is the ensemble for you. Kriti paired her ensemble with a pair of lime-green block heels that colour-blocked her attire and added to the vibrant touch.

Her jewellery game was light but on-point. The Mimi actress wore blue-toned accessories which included chic earrings and striking rings. Her jewellery came from the label, Inaya Accessories and Viari. As for her makeup, it also enhanced her look with eye makeup as the highlight. Her eye makeup was accentuated by purple shadow that covered both the upper and under eyes. The eye makeup was balanced with glossy pink lip shade and subtle contouring. She painted her nails, ivory and the middle-parted copper tresses rounded out her avatar. Kriti Sanon looked like a dream in her stunning gown. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR