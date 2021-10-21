Just In
- 1 hr ago What Is Scream Therapy? Read About How Horror Movies Can Benefit Your Mental Health!
- 2 hrs ago Alia Bhatt And Malaika Arora Convince Us To Invest In Single-Tone Outfits With All-Blue And All-Green Look
- 2 hrs ago Diabetes And Itching: What Are The Causes Of Itching In Diabetics And How To Treat Them?
- 6 hrs ago Viral Infections May Promote Alzheimer's Like Diseases: Study
Don't Miss
- News Normal life affected in Odisha's Bolangir due to BJP bandh over teacher's murder
- Sports T20 World Cup: Bangladesh through to Super 12 with 84-run win over PNG
- Technology Vivo Y72t With Dimensity 810 SoC, 64MP Dual Cameras Goes Official; Price, Full Specifications
- Movies Meet YouTuber Navneet Pathak Pandit, Young, Talented And Astounding Audiences
- Finance Citibank Today Revised Its Interest Rates On FD: Here’s What You Can Get Now
- Travel Best Winter Destinations In Andaman And Nicobar Islands
- Education 7th Pay Commission News: 3 Per Cent DA Hike For Central Government Employees, Pensioners Ahead Of Diwali
- Automobiles MG Astor Bookings Opened: First Batch Gets Sold Out Within 20 Minutes
Hum Do Hamare Do Promotions: Kriti Sanon’s Aqua Gown Is What You Can Bookmark For Tropical Holidays
Sometimes in traditional outfits and sometimes in western numbers, Kriti Sanon has left us speechless with her promotional wardrobe. The actress has been promoting her upcoming movie, Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao, and has oodles of fashion goals for us. Recently, she wore a gown and made us think of spring in autumn. Styled by Sukriti Grover, this time, it was not only her attire that caught our eyeballs but also her eye makeup, which was meticulously done. So, let's talk about her latest look.
Kriti Sanon sported a floral gown for one of the latest promotional rounds and this dress of hers is what you can bookmark for your holidays to tropical locations or for the coming spring season, next year. Lightweight and breezy, she wore the Abstraction Gown from the label, Linetribe. It was an aqua-hued gown with shades of green and blue. The gown had ruched panels, corset-detailing, and soothing tie and dye patterns. It was a sheer gown and if you are looking forward to respite from scorching sun or attending the casual afternoon party at a beach, this is the ensemble for you. Kriti paired her ensemble with a pair of lime-green block heels that colour-blocked her attire and added to the vibrant touch.
Her jewellery game was light but on-point. The Mimi actress wore blue-toned accessories which included chic earrings and striking rings. Her jewellery came from the label, Inaya Accessories and Viari. As for her makeup, it also enhanced her look with eye makeup as the highlight. Her eye makeup was accentuated by purple shadow that covered both the upper and under eyes. The eye makeup was balanced with glossy pink lip shade and subtle contouring. She painted her nails, ivory and the middle-parted copper tresses rounded out her avatar. Kriti Sanon looked like a dream in her stunning gown. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR