Mimi Posters: Kriti Sanon Turns Surrogate Mother; Flaunts Baby Bump In Fabulous Ethnic Maternity Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has several films in the pipeline and currently, she is all geared up for her upcoming film Mimi, which will premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinema on July 30. The film features Kriti as Mimi, a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak. Directed by Laxman Utekar, recently, the posters of the film were unveiled, which took the internet by storm. In the posters, Kriti was seen flaunting her baby bump in style with fabulous ethnic maternity wear. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it for pregnancy fashion goals.

Kriti Sanon In A Blue Printed Kurti Kriti Sanon sported a round-neckline blue Kurti, which was accentuated by intricate leaf patterns and a dark-blue printed patch on both sides. It also featured bell sleeves that added to the fashion quotient. The Adipurush actress accessorised her look with silver-toned long ethnic earrings and a neckpiece. She let loose her mid-parted blonde wavy tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, black kohl, mascara, and fuchsia pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon In A Green Kurti And Red Dupatta Kriti Sanon showed off her big baby bump in a green Kurti. However, the Kurti was all covered with a red dupatta, which she draped over her bodice and shoulders. Her dupatta was intricately embroidered with blue and yellow thread and featured a tasselled border. The Bachchan Pandey actress let loose her mid-parted blonde wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with no makeup look, marked by a light pink lipstick. Kriti Sanon In A Yellow And Brown Printed Kurta Set In the group picture, Kriti Sanon was seen decked up in an elbow-length brown Kurti, which was accentuated by intricate prints and a yellow printed patch on both sides. She teamed her Kurti with brown printed salwar and upped her look with a neckpiece and red nail paint. The Bhediya actress let loose her mid-parted heavy curled locks and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon In A Printed Pink Kurta Set Kriti Sanon looked very pretty in a V-shaped purple printed neckline short pink Kurti, which was accentuated by red rose patterns and checked patterns on both sides. She teamed her Kurti with dark loose bottoms that too were intricately printed with multicolours. The Heropanti 2 actress layered her Kurti with a full-sleeved maroon sweater and completed her look with juttis. Kriti notched up her look with silver-toned earrings, a neckpiece, and rings. She tied her tresses into a half updo and rounded out her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon In A Dark Pink Kurti And Purple Bottom Kriti Sanon looked effortlessly beautiful in a dark pink Kurti, which featured intricate prints along with subtle striped accents. She teamed her Kurti with flared purple bottoms that had red floral patterns. The Luka Chuppi actress draped a white shawl around her bodice and arms, which too was intricately printed with red rose flower prints. She tied her tresses back into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup.

We absolutely loved these maternity looks of Kriti Sanon and can't wait for the film to release. However, its trailer has been unveiled by the filmmakers today and it's getting a positive response. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on the actress' maternity wear from Mimi posters.

Pic Credits: Instagram