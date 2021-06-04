Ajeeb Daastaans Promotions: Konkona Sensharma’s Saree And Red Dress Decoded; Find Out The Price Of The Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Konkona Sensharma's performance in Ajeeb Daastaans won the critics and viewers alike. And she promoted the series in style too giving us oodles of fashion goals. Who Wore What When styled Konkona Sensharma during the promotional rounds and the stylist team have been sharing the fashionable looks of the actress via their Instagram feed. We have decoded the latest two outfits of Konkona Sensharma for some major fashion inspiration.

Konkona Sensharma's Nature-Inspired Saree

Konkona Sensharma exuded regal vibes for one of her promotional rounds. She draped an exquisite Raw Mango saree with green-toned floral accents on grey base. The saree was impeccably pleated and the palla was brought to the front, giving her look a vintage touch. The Wake Up Sid actress teamed her saree with dark green leather flats from Aprajita Toor. She wore intricately-crafted gold earrings from the jewellery label, Kharikajai By Shivani. The makeup was highlighted by brown lip shade, glossy contoured cheekbones, and golden-hued eye shadow. The ponytail completed her look.

Konkona Sensharma's Formal Red Dress

The Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare actress wore a formal red dress from the label, House Of Three. She wore a cotton poplin red dress from the label that featured wrap detailing and notch collar. The broad sash tie-up accentuated her dress that is priced at Rs. 8,990. She paired her dress with shiny black and gold-toned sandals from Oceedee India. She spruced up her look with a contemporary gold ring from Kharikajai By Shivani. The makeup was highlighted by glossy magenta-pink lip shade, meticulous contouring, and impeccable eyeliner. The middle-parted sleek voluminous tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which look of Konkona Sensharma did you like more? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur