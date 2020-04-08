Just In
Kishwer Merchant’s Indoor Wardrobe Is All Things Goal And Worth Trying
Kishwer Merchant has been giving us quarantine fashion goals. The Bheja Fry 2 actress's Instagram feed is lit up with stunning photoshoots with her reading a book, or eating breakfast, or playing with her dogs. We are impressed with her casual days wardrobe and have been making notes. So, let's take a look at her outfits, which have won us.
Kishwer Merchant's Red Top And Shorts
Lounged on her bed with comfy pillows, Kishwer Merchant gave us goals in her all-red attire. She wore a full-sleeved red sweater and teamed it with shorts that featured a graphic print. She accessorised her look with bracelets and her makeup was natural with pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The loose tresses completed her avatar.
Kishwer Merchant's Brown Shirt
Kishwer Merchant twinned with her husband in one of the photoshoots. She wore a brown shirt that was oversized with two big pockets. The actress looked amazing in her shirt and gave us a comfy indoor-wear goal. She upped her look with a delicate neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and light eye shadow. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, which attire of Kishwer Merchant's are you more likely to wear? Let us know that.
Photos Credit: Kishwer Merchant's Instagram