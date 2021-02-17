Just In
Kirti Kulhari’s Off White Dress Is Ideal When Hanging Out With Friends For Café Outings
These days, Kirti Kulhari has been promoting her film, The Girl On The Train and giving us awesome fashion goals. So, her latest outfit was a dress and she looked amazing as ever in her ensemble. Kirti's styling was done amazingly by Who Wore What When and the makeup game was impressive too. So, let's decode her ensemble and look, which we have decoded for you.
So, Kirti Kulhari wore a collared white dress that came from the label, Smoke Lab. Her dress was ideal when hanging out with friends and it was a flared dress that was full-sleeved with asymmetrical hemline. Her dress was also enhanced by drawstrings and it was a belted number, which added a structure to her attire. She wore a pair of boots that came from H&M, which went well with her look.
She kept her look jewellery-free and it didn't make a lot of difference. However, studs would have complemented her look. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-parted ponytail completed her look. Kirti Kulhari looked fabulous. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram