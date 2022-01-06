Just In
Kirti Kulhari Looks Gorgeous In Her Understated Anarkali Kurta Set; Her Jewellery Game Is Strong Too!
Kirti Kulhari looked gorgeous in her ensemble, which we thought was understated. Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kirti also made a strong case for jewellery. She wore this ensemble for the promotions of Humans, which would be releasing on Jan 14, 2022. So, let's talk more about her traditional look and makeup for some major fashion inspiration.
So, Kirti Kulhari wore a soft golden suit that came from the label, Tokree Jaipur. She sported a long and full-sleeved anarkali kurta that was pleated and featured a collar and slit neckline. She teamed her kurta with pyjamis and draped a dupatta that was accentuated by white-toned zari patterns. She paired her ensemble with rust-red juttis that came from the label, Needledust and colour-blocked her attire. Kirti accessorised her look with intricately-done and statement silver and gemstone earring. She also wore elaborate silver rings and a delicate precious-stone studded ring. Her jewellery came from Ritika Sachdeva.
The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow with a touch of mascara. The side-parted red-toned braided hairdo made for a unique hairdo and we totally liked this hairstyle of Kirti Kulhari. Kirti Kulhari looked amazing as always. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Ridhika Mehra
