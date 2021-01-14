Kirti Kulhari Gives Us Smart And Sophisticated Fashion Inspiration For Meetings In Her Multi Neon Shades Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

These days, Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari is mesmerising us with her gorgeous saree looks one after the other as she is promoting her web series titled Criminal Justice Season 2. Recently, for the post release interview, the actress stepped out flaunting a multi neon shades saree and made stunning statement in it. Her saree was extremely beautiful and she exuded pleasant and positive vibes in it. Also, this saree of hers seemed perfect for casual gatherings and meetings. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for fashion inspiration.

So, Kirti Kulhari opted for a multi-hued saree, which came from the label Injiri. Basically, her saree was light-yellow and peach-red in colour with diamond-shaped red patterns and white dotted prints on it respectively. The pallu of her saree was neon light-blue in colour with tiny golden dots on it while the lower part was dyed in the peach shade. It too featured red diamond-shaped patterns. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the floor-touching pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved plain neon-yellow blouse. The Four More Shots Please! actress completed her look with pointed brown heels that came from Oceedee India.

Kirti accessorised her look with a pair of heavy gold-toned earrings that had multi pastel colour pearls detailing, different types of gold-toned bracelets, and rings by Radhika Agrawal. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Matching to the colours of her saree, she went for light-pink and neon-green eye shadow. Filled brows, black kohl, mascara, soft blush, and red lip shade, spruced up her look. The Pink actress let loose her side-parted sleek highlighted tresses and looked very beautiful.

We absolutely loved this saree of Kirti Kulhari. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram