Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, And Nora Fatehi Flaunt Sarees; Whose Saree Did You Find The Prettiest?
If you are looking for a saree inspiration, we have got you covered. Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, and Nora Fatehi have saree goals for us. If Kiara made a strong case for floral sarees, Vidya sported an embellished saree, and Nora looked amazing in her bridal saree. So, let's decode their saree looks and find out which saree we loved the most.
Photographer Courtesy: Mayur Butwani
Kiara Advani's Green Floral Saree
Styled by Eka Lakhani, Kiara Advani wore a green floral saree that came from the label, Torani and her saree featured chikankari detailing and embellished border. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless green blouse that was accentuated by rose-patterned floral accents. She accessorised her look with a set of pink bangles and also upped her look with a pair of intricately-crafted jhumkis and dainty ring. Her earrings were from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre and Abhilasha Jewelry Collection. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted bun completed her look.
Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur
Vidya Balan's Embellished Saree
A saree connoisseur, Vidya Balan looked pretty as ever in her saree that was designed by Sangeeta Kilachand. Styled by Who Wore What When, her saree was beige-hued with golden embellished detailing and green stripes. She paired her saree with a red and orange checkered blouse that contrasted her saree look. She notched up her look with a pair of dainty studs that were from Joolry. The makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.
Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR
Nora Fatehi's Chikankari Saree
Nora Fatehi exuded regal vibes with her chikankari saree that was designed by Anjul Bhandari. Her saree was detailed with intricate embroidery and elaborate red patterned border. She covered her head with a veil and looked portrait-perfect in her gorgeous traditional ensemble. As for her jewellery, she went for elaborate pieces. Her heavy gemstone neckpiece, intricate bangles, and detailed earrings definitely upped her look. Nora's jewellery was from Apala by Sumit and Anmol. The makeup was highlighted by bright red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. A bindi elevated her look and she kept her wavy tresses loose. Her styled was done by Maneka Harisinghani.
So, whose saree did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.