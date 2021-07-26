Shershaah Trailer Launch: Kiara Advani Slays It In An Exquisite Contemporary Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

For the Shershaah trailer launch that took place in Kargil with a formal ceremony, Kiara Advani draped an exquisite saree. She was styled by Eka Lakhani and the actress looked impressive as ever in her outfit. Her jewellery game was on-point and the makeup was minimally done. So, let's talk about Kiara's saree that you can wear to a formal party and wedding events.

She wore a contemporary saree that was designed by Prémya by Manishii. It was a cream-hued saree with floral accents in chikankari work. Draped impeccably, the embroidered border of her saree also upped her fashion quotient. She teamed her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that was intricately done, boasting fine craftsmanship. Kiara Advani looked stunning and her accessorised her look with gold and precious-stoned jewellery from Tyaani Fine Jewellery.

The makeup was naturally done and highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted layered and wavy copper tresses completed her look. Kiara Advani looked amazing in her ensemble. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.