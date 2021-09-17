Just In
Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Radhika Madan Inspire Us With Their Party And Gym-Worthy Separates
If you are looking forward to some pants inspiration, we have got you covered. Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, and Radhika Madan inspired us fashionably and they looked amazing in their outfits. They all sported separates and while Malaika Arora's ensemble was more about party wear, Kiara Advani and Radhika Madan made a strong case for casual outfits. So, let's decode their outfits and look, which had our attention.
Photographer Courtesy: Vikram Rana
Malaika Arora's Metallic Pink Separates
Malaika Arora looked amazing in her metallic separates and her attire came from the label, Aje. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her outfit consisted of an off-shouldered top with plunging neckline and high-waist pants. Her black-hued feathered bag was from L'alingi and she accessorised her look with chic accessories including a gold-toned neckpiece from Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas. The intricately-done ring came from Antarez Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smokey kohl. The nail lacquer was accentuated by pink shade. The softly-curled copper tresses rounded out her avatar.
Photographer Courtesy: Kunal Gupta
Kiara Advani's Tie And Dye Green Separates
Kiara Advani looked stunning in her separates and she was styled by Eka Lakhani. The actress wore tie and dye green and white separates that consisted of a plunging-neckline blouse and matching high-waist pants. She paired her attire with white sandals that complemented her style quotient. He notched up her avatar with a dainty neckpiece and earrings. The makeup was enhanced by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her gym wear style.
Photographer Courtesy: Mayur Butwani
Radhika Madan's Red And Blue Separates
Radhika Madan looked fabulous in her separates. She wore a top that came from the label, Flirtatious and pants were from Madison. She wore a cropped top that was red-hued and patterned and the pants were high-waist and blue-hued. She teamed her ensemble with red pumps, which went well with her outfit. Her makeup was enhanced by nude-pink lip shade and kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The copper tresses wrapped up her look.
So, whose pants outfit did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.