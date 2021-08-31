Khushi Kapoor Looks Stunning In Her Floral Patterned Separates And The Mirror-Work Jacket Is A Must-Buy! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Khushi Kapoor has been giving us winning traditional fashion goals ever since her cousin Rhea Kapoor's wedding. Recently, the actress wore a minimally-done skirt set by Anita Dongre and on another occasion, she wore beautifully-embroidered long purple kurta that we wished we had in our wardrobe. The actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri and this time too, she wore separates. We have decoded her attire and look for you, so that next time you are attending a party, you have a fashion goal.

The actress wore separates that consisted of a cropped blouse and high-waist skirt that featured a thigh-high slit, which added to the bold quotient. With ivory as a base, her attire was enhanced by silver-toned floral patterns. Khushi Kapoor looked graceful in her ensemble and she teamed it with a structured and embellished mirror-work jacket that had statement buttons. It was the sand butti print skirt and bralette with a silver mirror-work jacket designed by Arpita Mehta. Khushi Kapoor looked amazing in her ensemble, which had our attention.

She kept her jewellery game light with subtle hoops that went well with her outfit. The jewellery game upped her stylish look. Her makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look and Khushi Kapoor slayed it in style. So, what do you think about her ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram