Khushi Kapoor And Anshula Kapoor Inspire Wedding-Wear Trends With Their Gorgeous Lehenga Sets
Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor recently sported gorgeous lehengas for Antara Marwah's baby shower. While Khushi made a strong case for ivory and blue lehenga, Anshula looked awesome in her pink lehenga. We loved both outfits and their outfits inspired wedding-wear trends. So, let's decode their ensembles and looks for some major fashion goals.
Khushi Kapoor's Ivory And Blue Lehenga
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Khushi Kapoor looked stunning in her lehenga set that was designed by Anita Dongre. It was the Forest Pixie crop top skirt set from the label and it consisted of a wispy bodice and layered voluminous skirt with blue-hued floral patterns that was asymmetrical with checked border. This was one of the prettiest skirt-sets we have seen this year, so far and Khushi teamed it with a pair of embellished juttis that were designed by Rahul Mishra x Fizzy Goblet. She accessorised her look with heavy earrings, sleek pendant neckpiece, and delicate rings. Her jewellery was from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The copper tresses completed her traditional look.
Anshula Kapoor's Pink Lehenga
Anshula Kapoor wore a lehenga set, which seemed ideal for attending wedding occasions. Her ensemble was splashed in a vibrant shade of pink and featured a beige-hued half-sleeved blouse and the skirt was structured and pleated with intricate threadwork and gold-toned motifs. She paired her lehenga with a light pink dupatta that was enhanced by patterned golden border. She upped her look with dazzling earrings and bangles. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted curled tresses rounded out her ethnic look.
So, whose outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram