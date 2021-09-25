From Suits To Skirt Sets, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Has Fashion Goals For Every Occasion Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who has been wowing us with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is a fashion enthusiast too. Be it traditional or western, her Instagram feed boasts her strong fashion game and style sensibility. The actress not only won us with her suit looks but also with her pants and skirt looks. She was styled by Victor Robinson on all the occasions. So, let's decode her fashion game for some outfit goals.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Skirt Set

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya exuded cheerful vibes as she posed against a floral-painted wall. She wore a full-sleeved brown top with an off shoulder and paired it with a high-waist skirt that was accentuated by myriad of designs. Her ensemble came from Geisha Designs. Her jewellery look was kept minimal and the makeup was light with pink lip shade. The highlighted tresses completed her look. Divyanka captioned her picture as, "A person smiling could be unhappy/worried/scared...but it may not be pretence. It may simply mean that they are strong enough to handle their problems.💪😊".

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Silk Suit Set

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looked gorgeous in her exquisite suit set that came from Label Kanupriya. She wore a silk suit that was enhanced by soft golden hue and her attire featured a three-quarter-sleeved kurta and a complementing dupatta. It was an intricately-embellished number with a detailed neckline and subtle motifs on the dupatta. The makeup was enhanced by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and golden eye shadow. The side-parted copper highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Western Suit Look

The Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress looked amazing in her pantsuit look. Her attire was about matte and lace finish and while she opted for a lace bralette top and complementing lace structured jacket, her pants were crisp and high-waist. She also wore a statement belt with gold buckle and that rounded out her attire look. Her ensemble was designed by Ranbir Mukherjee and she teamed her ensemble with sheer black sandals. The gold-toned chain neckpiece and sleek danglers upped her style quotient. Her accessories came from the label, Ethnic Andaz. The makeup was marked by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her avatar.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Blue Embellished Suit Look

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looked pretty in her blue suit look. She was photographed reading a book and flaunted a suit that came from Razi Libaas x Shop Mulmul. It was a powdered-blue kurta that she wore and her kurta was enhanced by white-toned floral embroidery. She paired her kurta with complementing dupatta and straight-fit white trousers. Divyanka notched up her look with dainty earrings and the makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade and sleek copper tresses.

